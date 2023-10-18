AP Top Health News at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Breast cancer is deadlier for Black women. A study of mammograms could help close the gap

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new ‘pharmacy deserts’

A Tonga surgeon to lead WHO’s Western Pacific after previous director fired for racism, misconduct

People of African ancestry are poorly represented in genetic studies. A new effort would change that

Maryland medical waste incinerator to pay $1.75M fine for exposing public to biohazardous material

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health

Math disabilities hold many students back. Schools often don’t screen for them

Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 60 pounds, study finds

Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses

California Gov. Newsom signs law to slowly raise health care workers’ minimum wage to $25 per hour

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.