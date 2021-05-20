IRS plans ‘significant hiring’ to stay ahead of 52K employees expected in coming years

The IRS is gearing up for a “significant hiring” of employees who are looking to join the agency at all stages of careers, as well as bringing back former IRS employees to tackle a growing workload.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said the Biden administration’s full budget request it will unveil next week includes increased funding for operations support, which includes IT funding.

The hiring push, however, is meant to get ahead of the 52,000 IRS employees expected to retire or leave the agency over the next six years. The agency has a workforce of about 83,000 employees.

Chuck Rettig told the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Financial Service and General Government those attrition numbers are the “real figure” the agency expects, taking into account that the average IRS employee keeps working five years after they’re retirement eligible.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said the IRS faces challenges getting qualified candidates onboard because of the lengthy competitive hiring process.

“The IRS hiring process is a little slow, and as a result, I think we lose good talent because if the process takes three-to-six months before we make a commitment and we make you an offer, you probably have had four or five offers somewhere else,” Collins said.

Part of the hiring challenge, Collins explained, is that the IRS Chief Human Capital Officer, as part of an agency agreement with the National Treasury Employees Union, must first advertise open positions internally before looking outside the agency.

“We may have a position at a mid-level leadership that we fill from within. So we advertise, we interview, we get the position filled, but it’s within. We advertise that position, somebody within applies. So great, we’re promoting someone’s career. You go all the way down, we’ve hired six people but only one new person. That’s what happens, and I could now have 12 months go by before I got that one new person,” she said.

While President Joe Biden has proposed increased IRS spending by $80 billion over the next 10 years, the long-term nature of workforce planning and IT modernization requires a commitment to steady funding increases.

Former IRS Commissioner Charles Rossotti said the IRS could reasonably shrink the tax gap between what taxpayers owe and what the agency collects by $1.4 trillion over 10 years, if Congress granted 6% increases to its budget over the same period.

“If you tried to give them a huge amount for two years and then say, ‘OK, now tell me what happened,’ frankly it wouldn’t work,” Rossotti said

With the right training and upskilling of its workforce, Rettig said the IRS could effectively shrink the tax gap by 10-20%, which would translate into $700 billion, according to Treasury estimates. Part of the funding would restore in-person training for IRS, which he said has been discontinued for years.

“It would be a game-changer for the country in terms of what the IRS would be able to bring from amounts lawfully owed to the government,” Rettig said.

Estimates of the annual tax gap range from $500 billion to $1 trillion. Rossotti estimated the tax gap last year at $574 billion, a sum equal to what the IRS collected from the bottom 90% of taxpayers.

“This is commonly called the tax gap, but that gap is really a gorge,” Subcommittee Chairman Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said.

Congressional Republicans, however, remain deeply skeptical of giving the IRS more money beyond the $3 billion in supplemental funding it has received during the COVID-19 pandemic. About $2 billion of that funding Congress focused on IT systems at the IRS.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said the IRS has pulled $1 billion away from its enforcement operations to fund its IT since 2013. The agency, she added, expects to divert another $200 million from enforcement to support IT spending later this year.

“Congress originally designated these funds to beef up the IRS enforcement ranks. Unfortunately, we have seen the IRS repeatedly call attention to the tax gap and then divert the funds somewhere else,” Hyde-Smith said.

The IRS launched a six-year IT modernization plan in 2019, but only received 55% of the funding it requested from Congress. In order to keep modernization on schedule, Rettig said IRS has had to pull resources from every part of the service, and yet the IT modernization plan is still not on schedule.

The IRS has also had to buy laptops and other equipment through its operations support budget. Those costs increased significantly during mandatory telework.

The IT modernization effort would improve taxpayer services, enforcement and would reduce the costs to maintain its legacy IT systems. Rettig said IRS is running a $1.3 billion annual deficit on operations support to maintain its systems.

“We need to modernize in order to level that curve, if you will,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Rettig said the IRS has had “considerable” success with its IT modernization.

“We are not where we would want to be, but we’ve made huge strides in that area,” he said.