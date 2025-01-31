OPM adds VERA to its deferred resignation offer to federal employees

OPM's acting director also confirmed the agency’s governmentwide offer for deferred resignations is "valid, lawful, and will be honored by OPM.”

The Office of Personnel Management is giving agencies the authority to offer early retirement to federal employees — in addition to the “deferred resignation” offer sent to most federal employees in a mass email earlier this week.

“OPM is approving VERA authority so eligible employees may receive VERA if they accept the deferred resignation officer,” OPM Acting Director Chuck Ezell wrote in an email obtained by Federal News Network. “If your full retirement eligibility data falls within the 2025 calendar year, the agency may extend your deferred resignation period to the date of your full retirement eligibility.”

An OPM spokesperson confirmed to Federal News Network the VERA extends governmentwide.

Federal and postal employees under the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) are eligible for voluntary early retirement if they’re at least 50 years of age, with at least 20 years of service, or any age with at least 25 years of service.

Voluntary Early Retirement Authority doesn’t always come with a financial incentive. But in cases agencies do offer money, the incentive is capped at $25,000.

Ezell, in his email to OPM staff, also confirmed the agency’s government offer for deferred resignations “is valid, lawful, and will be honored by OPM.”

A Federal News Network pulse survey of more than 4,600 respondents, 77% said they didn’t plan to take OPM’s deferred resignation deal, and 70% said they don’t have don’t enough information to make up their minds.

Employees who choose to resign will have to let OPM know of their decision by Feb. 6 — by replying to its email with the word “resign.”

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 23, Ezell said OPM expects “all employees participating in the deferred resignation process program to ensure a smooth transition of their responsibilities and work assignment to other staff.”

By Feb. 28, resigning employees will turn in their equipment and “complete other customary tasks and processes” to facilitate their departure. Starting on March 1, employees who accepted OPM’s deal will be placed on administrative leave.

Ezell said that in the event of a government shutdown or a lapse in appropriations, federal employees who took the deferred resignation offer “will be paid through September 30, 2025, just like any other federal employee.”

“Accepting the deferred resignation offer will not impact your entitlement to backpay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019,” he wrote.

Government Executive first reported OPM’s VERA offer Friday afternoon.

