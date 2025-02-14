Pulse Poll: Impact of firing probationary employees

Please fill out the anonymous survey about the decision by the Trump administration terminate federal employees.

Federal News Network is conducting a pulse poll of its readership. Please fill out the anonymous survey about the decision by the Trump administration to terminate federal employees who were in their probationary period. We will post a story with the responses in the next few days.

Create your own user feedback survey

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.