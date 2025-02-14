Listen Live
Hiring/Retention

Pulse Poll: Impact of firing probationary employees

Please fill out the anonymous survey about the decision by the Trump administration terminate federal employees.

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
February 14, 2025 4:08 pm
Federal News Network is conducting a pulse poll of its readership. Please fill out the anonymous survey about the decision by the Trump administration to terminate federal employees who were in their probationary period. We will post a story with the responses in the next few days.

