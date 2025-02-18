What the hiring freeze means for the National Park Service as it was just about to start finding seasonal employees

President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze which was enacted as soon as he entered office could not have come at a worse time for the National Park Service. The agency relies heavily on seasonal workers and was in the beginning stages of staffing up for what looks to be another busy season. Now park officials and experts are warning that some of the nation’s most treasured parks that were already having trouble keeping up as popular tourist destinations may face even more crowd control issues. Tim Whitehouse, executive director of the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Interview transcript:

Eric White: So what is it about the hiring freeze that is most affecting the National Park Service and the other agencies that obviously have a hand in maintaining and keeping the crowd control numbers controllable, I guess. What is it about the hiring freeze that is stinging the most?

Tim Whitehouse: Well, the National Park Service relies heavily on seasonal staff to keep the parks running smoothly throughout the busy season, which is usually in the summer in most parks. Each year, the park service hires between 7,000 and 8,000 seasonal employees. These employees welcome visitors. They educate visitors and they help ensure the safety of visitors. They operate visitor centers. They operate the entrance booths when people enter parks. They maintain facilities and grounds. They repair buildings. They protect historic sites and natural resources. And they conduct research for the park service. So this is absolutely devastating. The park service has about 20,000 employees. So this freeze is significant.

Eric White: For the park visitor, I guess, what would be the first thing that they’ll notice this coming season if they’re not allowed to hire all these folks that they need? The park ranger is obviously the bread and butter and face of the National Park Service. But what is it about a visit that may be affected?

Tim Whitehouse: Yes. So it will depend on the park. But certainly, most visitors will see dirty facilities. They’ll see canceled performances. They might find unsafe campgrounds. They’ll find overflowing trash. They’ll find fewer staff to provide interpretation services and historical stores to the visitors. And there’ll also be major impacts in the surrounding communities, which rely on these seasonal workers who both live and spend their money in these communities. And then some parks, I question how they’ll be able to open. So, for example, Wolf Trap, which is a national park for performing arts in Virginia, is staffed by about 70% seasonal staff. And by now they should be staffing up. And so some parks will have trouble opening and other parks that do open most, I think will open, will be dirtier, less safe and poorly organized.

Eric White: And what can you tell me about the makeup of these seasonal employees? I don’t need any hard numbers or anything like that, but is it mostly retirees who are looking to keep active? Is it younger folks that are trying to get more into the National Park Service and want to gain the experience? Who makes up this workforce usually?

Tim Whitehouse: Yeah, great question, Eric. I don’t have specific numbers, but my experience tells me that the seasonal staff are largely younger people with some retirees or people approaching retirement sprinkled in. So these people are beginning their careers. Many of them want to enter the National Park Service as a career, but many want to enter the field of public lands protection. There are also, I should say, many seasonal wild firefighters, and there are many seasonal law enforcement. It’s good that the Department of Interior lifted the ban on hiring seasonal law enforcement, but those are only about 100 throughout the National Park Service. So there’s a significant need for all these positions to be filled. And they generally are younger people, but not exclusively.

Eric White: We’re speaking with Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. All right. So things are where they are, whether you agree with them or not, this is where the park service is. What are some possible solutions? Could we be looking at some of the nonprofits coming in, maybe a volunteer workforce that may try and just stem the flow a little bit? Maybe some, like I said, frequenter park visitors, maybe deputized to help with crowd control. What do you think is going to be in store here?

Tim Whitehouse: Yeah, great question. The park service staff manage thousands of volunteers throughout their park system, and these volunteers also play a critical role in maintaining the services that we expect at parks and these volunteers need to be managed by staff. And they need to be trained by staff. So volunteers cannot just come in and pick up the role of seasonal staff. What’s most disturbing, however, is it appears that the Department of Interior and the National Park Service have no plan they’ve articulated to the public about how they plan to address these issues. My concern is this is being driven by the top down, that this is largely part of the effort by the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to traumatize federal workers. They have said that they want people to leave the government services and they don’t have a plan to deal with specific agencies that will be impacted in the people that will be impacted, such as the National Park Service.

Eric White: Yeah, it’s usually when you see the news coverage during a shutdown, usually it’s national parks that are fodder for b-roll for the sign saying the park is closed. What do the National Park Service members feel when they are used kind of as that, like I said, front and center for government inaction or government involvement in a local community and maintaining something that we all really do cherish. It’s pretty bipartisan that our national parks are redeemed as national treasures.

Tim Whitehouse: Yeah, I mean, that’s one of the first things in government shutdowns that people see. People see the lines forming at the national parks and they see that they cannot enter those national parks. Or if they do, that they’re unsafe and not maintained. And so there’s always a big backlash against the closure of national parks or when national parks are unable to operate efficiently. So I think the White House and the administration is not thinking this through very carefully. I think it’s a larger ideological battle. And unfortunately, the National Park Service is caught in the middle. There’s been significant bipartisan pushback in Congress against these hiring freezes and the conservation groups and the groups that monitor the park service are pushing back. But we need to see action soon because these hiring practices need to begin immediately. They’re way behind schedule and they’ve also rescinded over 2,000 seasonal and permanent positions. And there’s a big question about whether these people would reapply. So they’ve already identified who they want to hire and they’ve told them your positions are rescinded. So we’re in a state of chaos right now, and that’s unfortunate.

Eric White: Yeah, that was going to be my final question was what kind of timeline are we looking at here and is just unfreezing of the hiring just really the only solution? When is it going to be too late? And you’re going to see some staffing, massive staffing shortages that folks like yourself have been predicting.

Tim Whitehouse: Yeah, there will be staffing shortages and then there’ll be problems with getting the right people in the right positions that they lift the freeze. So, for example, as I mentioned, they’ve rescinded many offers that are already made. So some of those people may have already moved on and found other jobs. Some may be turned off by the idea of public service at the National Park Service and look for other jobs. And parks will scramble. I have to say, the National Park Service, the professional staff there, are true professionals. They operate in a bipartisan manner. When that hiring freeze is lifted, they will do their very best to fill those positions with the best people possible. There are other issues, though, affecting the National Park Service beyond the seasonal job offer freezes and the revocations of job offers is that the administration is pushing people to retire early. I’m not sure how many people at National Park Service have retired early. They are firing probationary staff throughout the federal government. I’m not sure how many will be fired at the National Park Service. I hope none. And they are encouraging people to take the so-called fork in the road, which is nine months of administrative leave without having to work. And so there will be significant pressures on the National Park Service besides these seasonal employees.

Eric White: We’ve covered it with other agencies. And once again, whether you agree with it or not, the solution for conservatives in the White House and in Congress typically for agencies is, well, why don’t we privatize the agency? Why don’t we privatize the work it does? Has there ever been a notion of actually having hiring outside help to maintain or contracting an organization to run a national park? Has that ever come under consideration? Once again, I imagine that PEER does not lobby for that to happen. But is that an idea that is floated around that you all either counter or agree with or whatever?

Tim Whitehouse: Yeah. So one concern we’ve had over the years is the increasing use of private concessionaires to run the park service and in many parks that has not worked well for either the park service, for the taxpayers or for the visitors. And so there will be an effort, I believe, under this administration to continue to privatize parts of the National Park Service. But we haven’t yet seen a plan for that. One thing I will point out is in the National Park Service, in general, the number of employees has gone down since 2010. So fewer employees and visitation levels are at all-time highs. And so it’s a significant crisis. Concessionaires may run some of the places where you buy your soda pop or your candy or your meals or the lodges you stay in. And there will be pressure to privatize more parts of the National Park Service, but I’m not sure what plan they have to do that.