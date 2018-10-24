VP of Americas, Systems Engineering, ForeScout Technologies
With more than 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Ellen leads the Americas System Engineering team for ForeScout Technologies. Together, Ellen and her team are responsible for designing customized security solutions for Commercial and Public Sector customers. Prior to joining ForeScout, Ellen was a network architect and security advisor with iPass, UUNet and WorldCom. Ellen earned a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from Rollins College and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.