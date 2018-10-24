Ellen Sundra VP of Americas, Systems Engineering, ForeScout Technologies

With more than 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Ellen leads the Americas System Engineering team for ForeScout Technologies. Together, Ellen and her team are responsible for designing customized security solutions for Commercial and Public Sector customers. Prior to joining ForeScout, Ellen was a network architect and security advisor with iPass, UUNet and WorldCom. Ellen earned a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from Rollins College and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).