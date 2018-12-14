Randy Wood Vice President, U.S. Public Sector Sales, Akamai

Randy Wood is Vice President, US Public Sector Sales at Akamai. In this role, Randy is responsible for customer advocacy, mission partnership and leading Akamai’s sales business within the US Public Sector (Federal and SLED) market. Prior to joining Akamai, Randy held several sales leadership positions at both Red Hat and F5 Networks, where he was the Vice President of Federal Sales for 4 years.

Randy has served in a variety of technical and direct sales leadership positions throughout his past 25 years in the IT industry. He spent nine years at Cisco Systems from 1996-2005, working in engineering, leadership and direct sales roles. In 2005, Randy left Cisco and spent two years at Symantec as Director of Sales for the Public Sector DoD /Intelligence team.

Prior to his return to Cisco in early 2010, Randy was VP of Sales for the US Public Sector at Informatica. He came to Informatica by way of acquisition of Agent Logic, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, where he spent nearly three years as VP of Sales for the US enterprise market, leading the company’s explosive growth and leadership position in the emerging complex event processing market.

Randy has a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics from the Virginia Military Institute, and a Masters of Science in Management Information Systems/Information Technology from the George Washington University. A former officer in the United States Marine Corps, Randy is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.