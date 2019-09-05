Protected: Hybrid IT environment opens the door for agencies to modernize

David Egts Chief Technologist, Red Hat North America Public Sector

David Egts is the Chief Technologist of Red Hat's North America Public Sector organization. As the intersection between public sector customers and Red Hat engineering and product management, his customer interactions and domain expertise blend customer needs with industry trends to help Red Hat define open source computing in the enterprise. He has achieved Red Hat's highest level of certification as a Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA), and has received Red Hat's highest employee honor as a Red Hat Chairman's Award recipient.

David has a BS and MS in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh, and an Executive MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

Prior to joining Red Hat in 2007, he specialized in visual simulation, virtual reality, human computer interfaces, and scientific visualization at Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Follow David on Twitter at @davidegts and catch his technology podcast at http://dgshow.org.