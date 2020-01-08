Protected: Citizen expectations driving agencies move to dev/ops

Phoebe Nerdahl has over a decade of experience helping government agencies modernize and scale their capabilities across the enterprise. She is an expert in innovative, collaborative technologies that fuel productivity across teams and departments. In her current role as leader of Atlassian Public Sector, Phoebe established the company’s Public Sector group and has led the industry strategy, sales and marketing for the company.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.