Protected: Citizen expectations driving agencies move to dev/ops

Phoebe Nerdahl Public Sector Lead, Atlassian

Phoebe Nerdahl has over a decade of experience helping government agencies modernize and scale their capabilities across the enterprise. She is an expert in innovative, collaborative technologies that fuel productivity across teams and departments. In her current role as leader of Atlassian Public Sector, Phoebe established the company’s Public Sector group and has led the industry strategy, sales and marketing for the company.