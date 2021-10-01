Protected: Demand for MilCloud 2.0 continues to increase with new capabilities

Eric McGrane, GDIT’s Defense Enterprise Services Sector Growth Leader is responsible for supporting DISA, JSP, DoD CIO, JAIC and 4th Estate Defense Agencies. As part of this role, Eric leads a cloud growth team to support DoD in its strategic objective to accelerate enterprise-wide cloud adoption and achieve optimization across Fourth Estate agencies and military departments. In this role, Eric & team leverage milCloud 2.0 service offerings and our team’s long-standing relationships across the DoD and industry to partner with our DoD customers to solve their cloud-based mission needs. Eric masterfully demonstrates milCloud 2.0’s easy acquisition path for obtaining world class cloud solution offerings that drive performance improvements and cost efficiencies for DoD. His dedicated focus on increasing collaboration across GDIT and with our milCloud 2.0 technology partners has led to innovative solutions for current and future milCloud 2.0 customers. Eric was attracted to GDIT in 2019 because of their market leadership as the premier systems integrator in the DoD cloud space. Prior to joining GDIT, Eric spent 12 years focused on DoD customers with both Systems Integrators and start up technology companies. At home, Eric remains busy raising four children with his wife, Jessica. Eric’s previous life as a baseball player and high school coach has led him to a new hobby: Guest starring as “Coach Wookie” on the popular Chalk Media Green Light Sports Podcast.