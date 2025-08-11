National security risks behind a wave of cuts at the State Department

|Guest:
|Ret. Ambassador Gordon Gray
|Title:
|Kuwait Professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs, Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University
|Summary:
|As the U.S. faces rising global threats, a new warning from national security leaders is raising alarms at home. The National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) say recent layoffs at the State Department, impacting over 2,000 positions, could do “lasting harm” to U.S. foreign policy and national security. The group says rebuilding the diplomatic corps will require more than just hiring — it will take a generational investment in talent, training, and trust.