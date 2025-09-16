House intel bill includes major OSINT reforms

The House version of the intelligence authorization act would centralize oversight of how the intel community buys commercial data and approaches OSINT.

House lawmakers are advancing an intelligence authorization bill that would centralize oversight of how spy agencies buy commercial data and produce open-source intelligence, or OSINT.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence approved its fiscal 2026 intelligence authorization act last week. The bill will have to be reconciled with the Senate version of the bill.

The House version of the bill contains a section on “open-source matters,” with provisions touching on issues ranging from OSINT definitions to budgeting and acquisition. The legislation calls for the director of national intelligence to “ensure that the intelligence community makes efficient and effective use of open-source intelligence.”

How the intelligence community better manages an explosion of public information and commercial data from private brokers has been a top issue for intelligence officials and Congress in recent years.

Earlier this year, the House intelligence committee established a new OSINT subcommittee led by Chairwoman Ann Wagner (R-Mo.).

“As the first Chairman of the Open-Source Intelligence Subcommittee, it was a privilege to craft the OSINT title for the HPSCI passed FY26 Intelligence Authorization Act,” Wagner said in a statement provided to Federal News Network. “The committee has sent a clear message: open-source intelligence is no longer a secondary tool — it is a cornerstone of our national security and must be integrated, professionalized, and elevated as a core element of our national security enterprise. This legislation demands accountability, reduces waste, and ensures the intelligence community moves with urgency and innovation.”

“I look forward to continuing this work alongside Chairman [Rick] Crawford, and will push for the full suite of OSINT reforms as the House and Senate Intelligence committees collaborate on final text,” Wagner added.

The House bill’s OSINT provisions are aimed at supporting the intelligence community’s “greater emphasis on utilizing Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), while eliminating duplicative purchases of Publicly Available Information (PAI) and Commercially Available Information (CAI),” according to a committee press release issued last week.

The legislation would set distinct definitions for PAI and CAI, and clarify that OSINT’s definition is “intelligence derived exclusively from publicly available information or commercially available information.”

The bill requires the DNI to establish an official to oversee OSINT activities across the intelligence community, which could effectively bolster the role of the IC’s OSINT executive, a role currently filled by Jason Barrett. He has led the implementation of the IC’s 2024 OSINT strategy.

The bill states the official would be responsible for minimizing the duplication of open-source intelligence activities and OSINT funding across the IC, while also ensuring that OSINT activities are “appropriately coordinated, documented, and disclosed to the other elements of the intelligence community.”

The legislation would also require the DNI to designate an official to oversee the acquisition of commercially available information. The goal would be to prevent duplicative purchases, improve data sharing and minimize costs, among other issues.

In an August op-ed published in Newsweek, Wagner wrote that the most “glaring issue” the IC faces when it comes to OSINT is the purchase and management of commercial data.

“Congress must ensure the federal government is not purchasing duplicative materials and that this information is effectively shared among the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community,” Wagner wrote.

Earlier this year, ODNI officials announced plans to establish an IC Data Consortium. The goal of the consortium is to address duplicative data purchases and a lack of coordination on commercial data across intelligence agencies.

The authorization bill also aims to address concerns around OSINT standards by requiring the DNI to update intelligence community directives to ensure “the effective and efficient use of open-source intelligence.”

Standardizing and emphasizing strong OSINT tradecraft is a major concern for open-source advocates.

In her op-ed, Wagner stated that the standards are also needed for intelligence agencies to invest in technologies to “ensure information is both accurate and properly sorted to what is most relevant to the mission.”

“Anything less is a waste of time and precious taxpayer funds,” she wrote. “Smartly and safely incorporating private sector capabilities in artificial intelligence, using large language models, and machine learning can help in this effort and is already underway throughout the intelligence community. This needs to accelerate.”

The House bill would further strengthen training around the collection of both public and commercial data. Additionally, it would set new restrictions around how intelligence components can shift funding away from OSINT activities.

