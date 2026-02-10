VA EHR reboot aims for faster deployments after years of delays and outages

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence says the department is staffing up at sites preparing to use the new Electronic Health Record later this year.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to get the rollout of a new multi-billion-dollar Electronic Health Record back on track, after pausing the project for three years.

The VA has been in a “reset” period since April 2023, putting all new deployments of the new Oracle-Cerner EHR on hold until the department dealt with persistent outages and performance issues at sites already using the new system.

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence told Federal News Network in an interview that sites already using the new EHR from Oracle-Cerner are “catching up” to pre-deployment productivity levels, and that some sites have already met that target.

“In the new deployment, we’re spending a lot of time thinking about how quickly return-to-normal should actually happen,” Lawrence said. “In this new rollout, it will be much faster to return to pre-deployment levels of productivity.”

Lawrence said the EHR is meeting uptime targets defined in its contract with the vendor, and that 10 of the past 12 months have been “incident free.”

“We tell everybody the system is reliable,” he said.

VA is planning for its new EHR from Oracle-Cerner to go live at 13 sites in 2026 — starting with four sites in Michigan in April 2026. Later this year, the EHR is scheduled to go live at medical facilities in Ohio, Indiana and Alaska.

Unlike previous deployments, the VA is planning to handle upcoming go-lives to take place in waves.

“It’s not only an acceleration. It’s a restart, quite frankly,” Lawrence said.

“We think this market approach — doing all the sites in Michigan, all the sites in Ohio — really makes sense, because we don’t have people in the same geographic area using different electronic health records,” he added.

The VA is also staffing up at sites preparing for the new EHR.

“We’ll have some hiring to augment what’s going on — that’s taking place and is almost done — as well as support during the deployment. But that will eventually go away,” Lawrence said.

Oracle is also sending teams to upcoming go-live sites.

“Folks get to be at the elbow, while our practitioners learn and do that. They’ll be there for a while, but not forever,” he said.

The VA signed the EHR contract with Cerner in 2018. Cerner was acquired by Oracle in June 2022.

‘You have every right to be skeptical’

In a hearing last month, VA Secretary Doug Collins told members of the Senate VA Committee that the EHR rollout under the Biden administration was an “unmitigated disaster.”

“The previous administration just frankly gave up, threw their hands up in the air and said, ‘We quit,’ after billions of dollars being spent,” Collins said.

Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Mich.), chairman of the House VA Committee’s technology modernization subcommittee, said in a hearing last December that the project’s lifecycle cost has grown to about $37 billion.

“This timeline is locked in, and the countdown is on. But the question remains: When the switch is flipped in April, will the system deliver, and will it do what we need it to do? Are we going to run into snags like we have in the past? For millions of veterans relying on VA hospitals and staff supporting them, this is not something that is theoretical. It’s real. It’s happening and we have to do it right,” Barrett said.

Collins told the Senate VA Committee that one of the key issues with previous go-lives was that the Veterans Health Administration “had way too much non-standardization in their plan.”

“We’re going to standardize what we do. VHA is no longer going to be the sticking block here. We’re going to get to 90% of what the standard product is that we’re being offered. The 10% where we need to customize, that would be the only part we did,” he said.

VA medical centers in Washington State that were the first to adopt the new system “were allowed to basically design their own systems, while Cerner, at that time, was just enabling it and letting it happen,” Collins said.

VA’s inspector general office found that the new EHR had more than 800 major performance incidents since its launch. More than half of those incidents happened after the 2023 pause on new deployments.

Collins told lawmakers that many of the OIG’s recommendations were “based on a screwed-up, backwards system that is not in place anymore.”

“Anything that’s referenced to the OIG report, in all fairness, is like looking at a 1945 novel,” he said.

Collins told lawmakers that the VA has spent more than five years studying problems with the new EHR, and that the department has fully addressed them.

“For the first time, there’s an honest plan looking forward. Now, if everybody wants to look backwards on this, I understand. You have every right to be skeptical, but all I can tell you right now is it’s unlike anything in the past,” he said.

‘There shouldn’t be anything that we can’t address’

VA’s new EHR is currently running at six sites. Full deployment would bring the EHR to 170 sites. The department currently expects to complete the deployment as soon as 2031.

A GAO report in March 2025 found that only 13% of VA staff using the new Oracle-Cerner EHR believed the modernized system made VA as efficient as possible, and 58% of users believed the new system increased patient safety risks.

Lawrence said the VA is addressing these workforce concerns by stepping up training for clinicians. Clinicians are trained on a “sandbox” version of the health record system.

“Once we can get them into the learning labs, where they see how it’s all going to work, they are very, very positive. The emergency doctors are over the moon, because they see how much better it is than what we have,” he said. “But for the folks who have concerns, we’ve really worked within their community of practice to make sure the folks who have sort of kicked the tires on the system talk to everybody and explain, ‘No, this is actually quite safe.’”

VA medical facilities already using the system have been beset with problems for years.

Senate Democrats are also wary about VA’s EHR rollout plans. In a letter last December, Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said they have “serious concerns” that EHR problems flagged by GAO and the VA inspector general’s office have not been fully addressed

Lawrence said the VA leadership team spends hours each month with the VA inspector general’s office talking about the VA EHR rollout, and that the department is aware of watchdog office’s concerns with the project.

“We’re very confident that we’re addressing all the issues that will enable us to go live on time,” he said.

The VA has paused the EHR modernization program twice so far. The department announced the first pause in 2021, after a wide array of problems occurred at the first go-live site in Spokane, Washington. The second pause was announced in April 2023, when the VA launched the new EHR at four additional sites.

The new EHR, however, still went live at a medical site in Chicago that the VA runs jointly with the Navy. The Defense Department in 2024 completed its migration to the same Oracle-Cerner EHR that the VA has struggled to implement. The entire goal of the EHR modernization project was for DoD and VA to have completely interoperable health records for service members transitioning out of active-duty military service.

Lawrence said all tests on go-live activities are on schedule, and that he hasn’t seen any warning sites that would necessitate the VA pausing the EHR rollout for a third time.

“I’d have to see something very different than what I’m seeing now,” he said. “I am confident from the information I’m seeing, we’re going live and there shouldn’t be anything that we can’t address. And whatever we address will probably be relatively small and insignificant.”

