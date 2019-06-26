Protected: The Justice Department as a data entity

Alex Martinez Vice President, Division Manager of Information Technology, Leidos Civil Group

Alex Martinez currently serves as Vice President, Division Manager of Information Technology for Leidos’ Civil Group. In this role, Alex leads more than 1,000 employees focused on strategic initiatives to improve citizen and customer experience through cloud and cybersecurity services, contact centers, as well as application development and data analytics. He is responsible for a diverse portfolio supporting multiple government agencies, including U.S. Department of Justice.

Alex’s past engineering, business management, and leadership experiences in government and startup markets provide a breadth of experience for the critical missions his customers support. Prior to his current position with Leidos, Alex has held various senior management and technical leadership positions including acting as Chief Executive Officer at a technology startup; Portfolio Manager Cyber Security, Business Strategy Unmanned Systems, Software Product Development at Lockheed Martin; and an Internet Startup Software Developer.