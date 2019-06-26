Protected: The Justice Department as a data entity

Vice President, Division Manager of Information Technology, Leidos Civil Group
Alex Martinez currently serves as Vice President, Division Manager of Information Technology for Leidos’ Civil Group. In this role, Alex leads more than 1,000 employees focused on strategic initiatives to improve citizen and customer experience through cloud and cybersecurity services, contact centers, as well as application development and data analytics. He is responsible for a diverse portfolio supporting multiple government agencies, including U.S. Department of Justice.
Alex’s past engineering, business management, and leadership experiences in government and startup markets provide a breadth of experience for the critical missions his customers support. Prior to his current position with Leidos, Alex has held various senior management and technical leadership positions including acting as Chief Executive Officer at a technology startup; Portfolio Manager Cyber Security, Business Strategy Unmanned Systems, Software Product Development at Lockheed Martin; and an Internet Startup Software Developer.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.