Entrepreneur explains the science of turning imagination into reality

This week on Leaders and Legends, host Aileen Black interviewed Tiffany Norwood, CEO of Tribetan. Norwood is a serial entrepreneur, including seven start-ups, two IPOs and a patent. Her ventures have ranged from the first one-strap backpack, to the automation technology behind self-install kits for broadband internet, to heading up a virtual reality gaming platform. In her 20s, she raised $670 million to fund a start-up at the time, WorldSpace/XMRadio.

Norwood has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s in economics, with a concentration in statistics and electrical engineering, from Cornell University. Tiffany was raised in Washington, D.C. and has lived, worked in and visited nearly 50 countries.

Topics of conversation included:

Being a woman of color in the tech industry over the last decades: Norwood shared her strategy for dealing with bias and how she utilized networking to elevate her success.

The art of storytelling and the importance of mastering this art for success: Storytelling is a skill and mastering it can help you at any stage of your career or life. “I raised over $600 million in my 20s. I can say with certainty that imagination, storytelling and collaboration makes anything doable,” Norwood stated.

The changing technology landscape and the role innovation will play in our future: She discussed the sudden advancements in automation and artificial intelligence, as well as the need to keep people central over machines.

“Excitantic,” or the combination combination of excitement and panic: “There is a stereotype that people who do bold things, and convince others to go along for the ride somehow have a mystical ability to avoid fear, anxiety or panic. Not true,” Norwood said. “The only difference is that in that chaos, they maintain faith.”

The Tribetan Method and what skills are needed for any stage of your life: “At Tribetan we teach the entrepreneur and innovation skill sets to everyone for success in business, school and life” she said.

