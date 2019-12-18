SBA List founder shares how she found a mission that motivates her everyday

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Marjorie Dannenfelser shares her lifetime journey of finding a mission and passion that has millions of supporters that motivates her everyday.

This week on Leaders and Legends, host Aileen Black interviews Marjorie Dannenfelser, current president and an original organizer of Susan B. Anthony List. Marjorie is a trailblazer who could be considered a leader and legend from a very young age.

Interview highlights:

She founded the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), a political organization that supports female candidates opposed to abortion rights. SBA List combines politics with policy, investing heavily in voter education to ensure Americans know where their lawmakers stand on anti-abortion issues and, advancing anti-abortion laws through direct lobbying and grassroots campaigns.

Dannenfelser found her passion that changed the path of her life during her collegiate days where she was the “pro-choice chair” of the Duke UniversityCollege Republicans.

Dannenfelser travels across the country raising funding and motivating an army of volunteers to knock on millions of doors to raise awareness about SBA List and its goals.

One of Dannenfelser’s mentors told her to figure out what she does well and look for areas around her where her strengths could shine – because that would be her calling.

Some of the most valuable advice came from her father. “He simply said, ‘Don’t let that important thing wait, get it done’.”

Dannenfelser’s advice for the next generation of leaders: “Make a clear plan, but be flexible to deal with real life turns. Change or challenges can be a gift and will often define who we are.”

Dannenfelser has been published in TIME, The Washington Post, and National Review and has been profiled by New York Magazine, The Telegraph, The New Yorker, and The Washington Post. She is a regular contributor to Fox News, CNN, CBN, EWTN, and NPR, among others. She serves on the board of Alliance Defending Freedom, as well as Life Perspective’s Task Force. Appointed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Marjorie is also a member of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. She was named one of Politico Magazine’s Top 50 Influencers of 2018 and is counted among The Washington Examiner’s top ten “Political Women on the Move,” Newsmax’s top 25 Most Influential Republican Women and among Newsweek’s top ten “Leaders of the Christian Right.” She is an alumna of Duke University and she and her husband, Marty, live in Arlington, Virginia, and have five children.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.