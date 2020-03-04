Former FAS commissioner discusses the current procurement landscape

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Leaders and Legends, host Aileen Black interviews Jim Williams, former commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service and current partner at Schambach & Williams Consulting.

Interview Highlights:

The current procurement landscape provides more options but more complexity. Williams shared his thoughts on the JEDI contract.

The evolution of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G and how technology advances have changed the way the government consumes and buys technology.

Why Williams calls the Department of Homeland Security post 9-11 the “Camelot” of his career.

“Learn about the bigger challenges and volunteer for the biggest problems,” Williams said.

“Something bad is going to happen to you and it may seem unfair. Who you are is not about what happened but all about how you react to it,” Williams said.

On leadership, Williams said a good leader is someone “who values the team more than their own goals, is a good listener and puts the mission and the people first.”

Williams has more than thirty years of federal government experience both in public and private sector. He worked as a senior executive for over 18 years in several government departments and agencies and was GSA’s acting administrator, the first federal acquisition commissioner, first director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s US-VISIT Program, and headed up IRS’ procurement organization and program management for IRS’s Modernization Program.

Williams’ leadership skills and many accomplishments have been recognized through the receipt of numerous awards including:

Two Presidential Rank Awards

Four FED100 Awards

Civilian Government Executive of the Year by Government Computer News

DHS Silver Medal (Highest Award in 1st Year)

