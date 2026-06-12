Federal Movers & Shakers | June 12, 2026

Tracking leadership changes across the federal government
Here are some of the federal government’s top recent personnel changes, brought to you by our partners at Leadership Connect:
Note: On June 8, 2026, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the assignment of Maj Gen David J. Sanford as Director, Defense Logistics Agency, with an effective date to be announced.
Recently: Director at A4 Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, United States Department of the Air Force (2022 – 2024)
Recently: Deputy Assistant Secretary at United States Department of Health and Human Services (2025 – 2026)
Recently: Staff Member, Recreation and Visitor Services program at Bureau of Land Management, United States Department of the Interior
Recently: Deputy Associate Director at National Park Service, United States Department of the Interior (2016 – 2026)
Recently: Senior Attorney at United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (2019 – 2026)
Recently: Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive at Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command and Control / Counter-Command and Control, Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, United States Department of the Army (2025 – 2026)
Recently: Chargé d’affaires at Office of the U.S. Ambassador to Korea, U.S. Embassy in Korea, United States Department of State (2025 – 2026)
Recently: Director at Criminal Investigations Division, Office of Attorney General Marty Jackley, State of South Dakota (2023 – 2026)
Recently: Acting U.S. Marshal at Florida – Southern District, United States Marshals Service, United States Department of Justice (2025 – 2026)
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