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Federal Movers & Shakers | June 12, 2026

Tracking leadership changes across the federal government

Here are some of the federal government’s top recent personnel changes, brought to you by our partners at Leadership Connect:

Maj Gen David J. Sanford, USAF has a new position as Director (Incoming) at Defense Logistics Agency [DLA], Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment [ASD Sustainment], United States Department of Defense [DOD]

Note: On June 8, 2026, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the assignment of Maj Gen David J. Sanford as Director, Defense Logistics Agency, with an effective date to be announced.

Recently: Director at A4 Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, United States Department of the Air Force (2022 – 2024)
Kelly Rogers has a new position as Assistant Secretary (Acting) at Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services [OSERS], United States Department of Education [ED]
Presidential Appointment with Senate Confirmation (PAS)

Anthony Michael Figliola has a new position as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources [ASFR], Office of the Deputy Secretary, United States Department of Health and Human Services [HHS]
Non-Career Senior Executive Service (NA/SES)

Recently: Deputy Assistant Secretary at United States Department of Health and Human Services (2025 – 2026)
Kyle Voyles has a new position as Program Manager at Cave and Karst Program, Bureau of Land Management [BLM], United States Department of the Interior [DOI]

Recently: Staff Member, Recreation and Visitor Services program at Bureau of Land Management, United States Department of the Interior
Malia A. Wilber, Esq. has a new position as Assistant Director at Human Resource Management Division, Federal Bureau of Prisons [BOP], United States Department of Justice [DOJ]
Career Senior Executive Service (CA/SES)

Recently: Deputy Associate Director at National Park Service, United States Department of the Interior (2016 – 2026)
Jeremy M. Suttenberg has a new position as General Counsel to the Inspector General at Office of the Inspector General, United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission [NRC]

Recently: Senior Attorney at United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (2019 – 2026)
Christopher P. “Chris” Manning has a new position as Capability Program Executive at Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare [CPE ISW], Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, United States Department of the Army [USA]
Career Senior Executive Service (CA/SES)

Recently: Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive at Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command and Control / Counter-Command and Control, Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, United States Department of the Army (2025 – 2026)
Ambassador Yeouk Kevin Kim has a new position as Ambassador at U.S. Mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [USASEAN], Office of the Secretary [S], United States Department of State [DOS]
Presidential Appointment with Senate Confirmation (PAS)

Recently: Chargé d’affaires at Office of the U.S. Ambassador to Korea, U.S. Embassy in Korea, United States Department of State (2025 – 2026)
Daniel “Dan” Satterlee has a new position as U.S. Marshal at South Dakota District, United States Marshals Service [USMS], United States Department of Justice [DOJ]
Presidential Appointment with Senate Confirmation (PAS)

Recently: Director at Criminal Investigations Division, Office of Attorney General Marty Jackley, State of South Dakota (2023 – 2026)
Priscilla Perez-Lopez has a new position as U.S. Marshal at Florida – Southern District, United States Marshals Service [USMS], United States Department of Justice [DOJ]
Presidential Appointment with Senate Confirmation (PAS)

Recently: Acting U.S. Marshal at Florida – Southern District, United States Marshals Service, United States Department of Justice (2025 – 2026)

 

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