Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

113 dead turtles wash ashore on Mexican Pacific coast

August 18, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities are investigating the deaths of more than 100 endangered sea turtles whose carcasses have turned up at a wildlife sanctuary on the Pacific coast of Chiapas state.

The environmental protection agency on Saturday said 102 olive ridley, six hawksbill and five Galapagos green bill turtles were found dead at the Playas de Puerto Arista Sanctuary between July 24 and Aug. 13.

Authorities are testing the water and conducting autopsies to determine possible causes of death. They suspect asphyxiation, fishing hooks or harmful algae blooms may have killed the turtles.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech