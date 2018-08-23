Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Condo spends $2,500 on DNA kits to solve dog poop mysteries

August 23, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fed up with dog poop being left around, board members at a Maryland condominium complex are now relying on DNA samples to police unscooped feces.

Jeanne Fisher, the general manager for The Residence at Park Place Condominium, tells The Capital newspaper that she came across “doggie DNA” as an option when residents began complaining about unscooped poop. The Annapolis complex had tried emails, dog meetings, fines and a security camera in the dog park.

The condo association spent about $2,500 on pet DNA kits and about 20 owners began providing samples. Fisher says a sample is taken if someone hasn’t cleaned up after their pet. If matched, a fine will be levied along with about $90 in costs if the association decides to send a specimen to a lab for testing.

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech