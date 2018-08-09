Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Cool dogs: Air-conditioned pet huts placed at travel plazas

August 9, 2018 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Pet owners traveling the New York State Thruway now have a cool option for their dogs when taking a break from driving: climate-controlled, temporary shelters.

A Brooklyn-based company called DogSpot has installed its dog houses at the entrances to 10 Thruway travel plazas.

Syracuse.com reports the small plastic huts have a window in front and they rent for 30 cents a minute. They’re equipped with an interior “puppy cam” that allows pet owners to keep an eye on their pooch on their smartphone.

Each dog house has ultraviolet lights that kill viruses and bacteria between uses, and the air-conditioned huts are cleaned daily.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The three-year-old company is marketing its product for places that don’t allow dogs, such as grocery stores, restaurants, libraries and roadside service centers.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech