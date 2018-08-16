Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Dog day in Bolivia: Church honors patron saint of canines

August 16, 2018 7:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Many Bolivians brought their dogs, often freshly groomed and dressed in costumes, to the parish of Villa Adela near the capital Thursday for a Mass honoring the patron saint of dogs.

Every Aug. 16, the church holds the feast of San Roque, or Saint Roch, who legend has it was a 14th century French noble who traveled to Italy to care for plague victims and became the patron of dogs. He appears in images accompanied by a dog.

In the city of El Alto, which neighbors La Paz, people walked their dogs to the parish church while other sent greetings and messages to dogs on social media.

“Dogs are creatures of God and must be cared for,” said Villa Adela’s priest, Justino Limachi. “First we vaccinate them and then we give blessings starting with the owners for them to take care of the dogs because we see so many street dogs suffering hunger and cold.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

While owners brought their groomed pooches for the Mass, nearby street dogs fought over scraps in garbage dumps.

There is no census of dogs in Bolivia, but the Ministry of Health estimates there is an overpopulation of 3 million dogs, with about a half million living on the streets.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech