Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Hawaii judge evicts Oahu nudists from rental house

August 3, 2018 11:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has ordered the eviction of the tenants of an Oahu rental home that advertised naked parties and gained the ire of neighbors.

The judge sided with the property manager, citing lease violations, multiple disturbances and running a business out of the Nuuanu home, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.

Neighbors have complained of the so-called Freedom House’s loud parties, like naked yoga, and a fire that consumed a car. Neighbor David Brown said he frequently reported the parties to police.

An attorney for property manager Sakuma Realty said the home operated as an illegal business, which advertised online. The renters have denied that allegation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“It’s just a website that I decided that I could have to have people come together,” tenant Brent Thomas said.

Tenant Amy Highmoor said the property manager and neighbors are retaliating because of their alternative lifestyle and her complaints about the home’s condition.

“I’m a naturalist. This is my religion and I have a right to be nude,” Highmoor said. “I am not offensive.”

Lawyers for both sides will work out a moving date for the tenants.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech