Hoover Dam to cut back on tours during renovations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say there will be fewer Hoover Dam tours starting next month as work begins on renovations to the visitor center and guest elevators at the iconic structure.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, announced Tuesday that the construction will begin Oct. 1 and continue for about four months.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the primary visitor center exhibit and other attractions will remain open during the work, but only a limited power plant tour will be offered during that period.

Leonard C. Schilling, area manager of the Lower Colorado Dams Office, said in a written statement that the tickets for the tour will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Online ticket sales will be suspended during this time period.

