The Associated Press
 
Man killed after street festival in eastern Germany

August 26, 2018 4:04 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of “various nationalities” in the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The clash was followed by a march during which bottles were thrown at officers.

The reasons for the fight after a street festival early Sunday were unclear. Police said it started with a “verbal dispute” and a 35-year-old German was fatally injured. They tracked down two men who may or may not have been involved.

Police said various groups gathered Sunday afternoon in downtown Chemnitz in response to calls on social media. They say a crowd of around 800 people refused to cooperate with officers and marched through the center of the city. Police brought in reinforcements from nearby cities.

