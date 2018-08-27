Listen Live Sports

Rock climber falls while climbing at Smith Rock without rope

August 27, 2018 12:47 pm
 
TERRBONNE, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old rock climber from Virginia fell 150 feet while climbing at Smith Rock State Park without using a rope or other safety equipment.

Benjamin Schulman was taken by helicopter to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with life-threatening injuries after the fall late Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say Schulman, of Alexandria, Virginia, was attempting to climb a section not usually used or identified as a climbing route when he fell.

He then rolled another 100 feet down a steep hillside.

It’s unclear if Schulman was an experienced climber, but he was camping with other climbers familiar with the park.

It took rescuers two hours to get him out of the park because of his remote location and the extent of his injuries.

