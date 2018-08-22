Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Thailand holds ceremony in honor of 47 Chinese boat victims

August 22, 2018 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Officials and local groups have held a religious ceremony in honor of 47 Chinese tourists who died last month when their boat sank in rough weather off Thailand’s resort island of Phuket.

The ceremony on Wednesday included Chinese and Buddhist rituals, as well as prayers by Christian, Hindu and Sikh priests.

Two boats carrying tourists sank off Phuket in stormy weather on July 5. Everyone on one smaller boat was rescued, while 47 Chinese died on the double-decker tour boat Phoenix.

The accident was one of Thailand’s worst tourism-related disasters in recent years.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials say both boats went to sea despite official warnings about the rough weather, and they have been pursuing legal action against those involved.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech