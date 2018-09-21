Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

21 killed as Indonesia bus plunges into ravine

September 8, 2018 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say 21 people were killed when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main Java island.

The bus was carrying a group of employees from a private company from the West Java province town of Bogor to a tourist destination in West Java’s Sukabumi district when the accident happened Saturday.

A spokesman at Pelabuhanratu hospital, Taufik, who uses one name, said that in addition to the 21 dead, the nine others aboard the bus were seriously injured.

Local police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the bus plunged into the 30-meter (98-foot) -deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp inclines.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech