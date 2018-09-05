Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amnesty slams Guatemala bill to punish abortion, gay couples

September 5, 2018 10:53 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amnesty International says a proposed Guatemalan law on abortion providers and gay couples is “absurd.”

The Guatemalan congress is debating proposals that would ban recognition for same-sex couples and forbid teaching that homosexuality is acceptable.

Amnesty said Wednesday that the measure known as “The Law for the Protection of Life and the Family” actually threatens lives and families.

The law also proposes prison terms of two to four years for “women who cause miscarriages” and would punish those who provide information about or access to abortion.

Guatemala currently allows abortion only when a pregnancy puts a woman’s life is at risk.

The proposed bill would also allow abortions for rape victims.

