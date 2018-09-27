Elephant tramples German tourist to death in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean authorities say an elephant has trampled a German tourist while she was trying to take photos of it.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo says the woman died of her injuries hours after the trampling on Wednesday in Mana Pools National Park.

Farawo says the 49-year-old was in a group of tourists who encountered a herd of elephants upon entering the park.

The spokesman says that “we are always asking people to stay away from wild animals; they should keep a safe distance.”

Killings of locals and tourists by wild animals are common in the southern African nation, where wildlife authorities constantly struggle to contain potential contact between humans and animals.

