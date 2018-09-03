Listen Live Sports

In Georgia, some immigrant families face separation

September 3, 2018 2:55 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The separation of children from their immigrant parents along the border has drawn international attention this year.

But the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that similar separations also take place far away from the border.

In Georgia when a parent is deported or detained, their children may be placed in foster care if there’s no other relative to take care of them.

If that happens, lawyers and officials from other countries say the family may have to endure a long separation while the parent goes through a difficult process to try to get their child back.

Tom Rawlings, interim director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children’s Services, says it’s a significant issue and one he is already trying to address.

