Maui’s tourism plan to discourage illegal vacation rentals

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui officials have begun implementing a 10-year tourism strategic plan that includes efforts to discourage visitors from staying in illegal vacation rentals.

The Maui News reports the county’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Visitors Bureau are developing a messaging plan geared for visitors to dissuade booking illegal vacation rentals.

Visitors will be encouraged to ask if short-term vacation rentals are legal, and they will be referred to the county’s website to help find legal accommodations.

The bureau also plans to advertise on popular tourism websites.

Advertisement

Teena Rasmussen, the economic development director, says short-term rental websites have caused tourists to enter every neighborhood on the island, causing frustrations for residents because of noise and congestion.

The tourism plan was unveiled in November and will continue through 2026.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.