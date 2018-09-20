Richmond area historic sites offering free admission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twenty of the Richmond region’s historic sites are offering visitors free admission this weekend.

The sites include museums, historic homes and other attractions that cover 400 years of history.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a “time travelers passport,” which are available to download from each attraction’s website.

The sites include: The American Civil War Museum, Historic St. John’s Church, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, and the Richmond National Battlefield Park.

