Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Richmond area historic sites offering free admission

September 20, 2018 3:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twenty of the Richmond region’s historic sites are offering visitors free admission this weekend.

The sites include museums, historic homes and other attractions that cover 400 years of history.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a “time travelers passport,” which are available to download from each attraction’s website.

The sites include: The American Civil War Museum, Historic St. John’s Church, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, and the Richmond National Battlefield Park.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech