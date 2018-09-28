Listen Live Sports

Rwanda fee hike to visit gorillas leads to drop in tourists

September 28, 2018 10:38 am
 
VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Rwanda (AP) — Gorilla tourism is an important income source for Rwanda, but a recent increase in permit fees for safaris meant a steep decline in visitors.

Earlier this year the WWF conservation group said the mountain gorilla subspecies was making a comeback, with numbers above 600 from an estimated 480 in 2010 in the Virunga Massif, a mountainous area encompassing parts of Rwanda, Uganda and Congo.

In Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park, tourists routinely trek to see gorillas in their natural habitat. Conservation is big business in the East African nation, where tourism is the top foreign exchange earner.

In May 2017 the government doubled the price of a permit to visit the gorillas from $750 to $1,500, making the fee the highest in the region. A similar fee is $600 in Uganda and $400 in Congo.

Since then Rwanda has lost some tourist business, with some in the hospitality industry saying they have lost income.

“It was chaotic. I can’t estimate the percentage of tourists we lost but it was very bad,” said Parfait Kajibwami, manager of Le Bambou Gorilla Lodge near the park. The lodge estimates it lost more than 40 percent of its clients.

Some tourists, however, have said they are happy to pay.

“I will only be able to do this once in my life,” said Diege Joost from Germany.

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

