Virginia to offer REAL ID-compliant licenses next month

September 4, 2018 11:13 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will soon start offering residents the option to upgrade their driver’s licenses or other IDs to meet federal requirements that will affect plane travelers.

Virginia licenses aren’t currently compliant with the federal REAL ID program, which was enacted after the Sept. 11 attacks. Beginning in October 2020, noncompliant IDs won’t be sufficient for boarding a plane or entering secure federal facilities or military bases.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday that applicants can seek the new IDs beginning Oct. 1. They must apply in person and provide physical documentation of their identity, legal presence in the U.S., Social Security number and two proofs of residency.

There will be a $10 surcharge, as well as standard fees.

