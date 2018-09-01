Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Woman faces critical injuries after fall at Rumney Rocks

September 1, 2018 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) — A Virginia woman faces life-threatening injuries after a fall at a New Hampshire climbing area.

New Hampshire’s fish and game department says that Ashley Alford fell while climbing at Rumney Rocks Friday afternoon. Conservation officers answered a call for help from local fire departments who carried Alford out of the woods.

A helicopter brought Alford to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. New Hampshire state police and the U.S. Forest Service also provided assistance.

The department has not provided additional details on the fall.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech