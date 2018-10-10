Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Board endorses changes to Lee Chapel at Virginia university

October 10, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A board has endorsed the replacement of some portraits of George Washington and Robert E. Lee in military uniforms at Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the board of trustees announced that it will endorse the replacement of those portraits in Lee Chapel with those of the two men in civilian clothing. It also endorsed the doors to the statue chamber in the 1883 addition to Lee Chapel being closed during university events.

Lee served as president of Washington College. He died in 1870, and his name was added to the institutions.

Robinson Hall will be renamed to Chavis Hall in honor of John Chavis, the first African-American to receive a college degree in the United States. Lee-Jackson House will also be renamed.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown