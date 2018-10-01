Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Councilman says he was kicked out of nightclub over ID card

October 1, 2018 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A councilman in the nation’s capital says he was pushed out of a Washington nightclub over his council identification card.

A spokesman for D.C. Council member Vince Gray, Chuck Theis, tells The Washington Post an employee at the DC Eagle club “wouldn’t accept” the card. The circumstances surrounding the card’s reported rejection are unclear.

Theis says Gray was at the club for a city-wide arts festival and told the employee to “chill out.” A police report says Gray told officers he was then shoved out of the club, fell and was injured.

It says he refused medical attention at the scene.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president