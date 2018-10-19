Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Fantasy Fest begins with king, queen coronation

October 19, 2018 9:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys’ wacky and often-decadent costuming and masking festival is kicking off with a coronation ball to crown the 10-day festival’s king and queen.

Fantasy Fest begins Friday in Key West. The celebration started in 1979 when a small group of Key Westers were looking to bolster business between summer and winter.

There are almost 100 events this year, including Sunday’s Zombie Bike Ride, the Wednesday Pet Masquerade and next Friday’s Masquerade March. The Fantasy Fest Parade is set for next Saturday night and is expected to attract more than 60,000 revelers.

King and queen candidates campaign by raising money for AH of Monroe County. Since 1989, the competition has raised more than $4.5 million for the organization that helps Keys residents affected by AIDS and HIV.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers