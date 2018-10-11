Virginia sees boost in international tourists

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia saw a boost in the number of international tourists who visited last year.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced this week that 1.1 million international tourists visited in 2017, a 2.7 percent increase from 2016.

The state estimates that international tourists spent $1.9 billion last year, up from $1.7 billion from the previous year.

Canadians account for about half of Virginia’s international visitors. European visitors make up about 25 percent and 15 percent of international tourists to Virginia are from Asia.

