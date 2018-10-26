Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Virginia state fair attendance highest since 2011 at 250,000

October 26, 2018 4:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — The State Fair of Virginia had its highest attendance since 2011 this year, with 250,000 visitors enjoying the annual 10-day event.

The fair’s owner — the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation — said good weather and improvements to the fair helped boost attendance.

Food sales increased 5 percent over last year, while carnival sales jumped 11 percent.

This year’s fair also saw an increase in livestock exhibitors and in 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth participants.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Two special event tents housed the giant pumpkin and giant watermelon weigh-in, as well as the second annual Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Festival.

The 2019 state fair will be held Sept. 27 through Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War