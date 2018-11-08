Listen Live Sports

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

November 8, 2018 11:11 pm
 
Indian brides display henna designs on their hands during a mass wedding ceremony of 35 couples.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Nepalese vendor sells powder during Tihar, the festival of lights, in Kathmandu.

In New Delhi, toxic smog shrouds the landmark India Gate following massive fireworks during the Diwali festival, a major Hindu holiday.

A relative throws pedestals at a place where a Lion Air Boeing plane crashed at sea in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

