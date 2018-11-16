Listen Live Sports

Classic car enthusiasts plan Dec. 15 festival in Havana

November 16, 2018 7:50 pm
 
HAVANA (AP) — Hundreds of antique automobiles are expected to participate in an exhibition in Havana next month, in what its organizers hope will be the biggest gathering ever of classic car enthusiasts in Cuba.

The Dec. 15 event is planned to pay homage to the thousands of iconic old cars that cruise Cuba’s streets, a result of the U.S. trade embargo imposed on the communist-ruled island decades ago.

One of the organizers, Pablo Alvarez, says that “Cubans treasure these vehicles and live proud of them.” He notes that some of the cars “have gone through three or four generations in a family.”

Organizers plan a competition for best kept vehicles and will hold a parade of cars down the capital’s Malecon coastal boulevard.

