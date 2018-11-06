Listen Live Sports

College changes mind about canceled commencement ceremony

November 6, 2018 5:49 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia college that canceled its university-wide commencement ceremony last week has announced that it will now be hosting one.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao announced Monday that the school now plans to hold a ceremony in May 2019. He says the location of the ceremony is still to be determined.

The school said last week that there wouldn’t be a ceremony as it wasn’t able to secure a venue. It said the venue where it has held the ceremony for the last 46 years, the Richmond Coliseum, had stopped booking events past this December. Students and parents pushed back against the announcement by contacting the university and signing petitions. One online petition collected more than 2,300 signatures as of Monday.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

