Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Hunter saves eight-point buck stuck on icy lake

November 29, 2018 3:53 pm
 
HAWLEY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania hunter saved an eight-point buck that had been struggling to stand upright on a frozen lake.

Rescuer Josh Davis tells WNEP-TV there’s a big difference between hunting an animal humanely and leaving one to suffer and die on the ice.

It’s not clear how long the buck had been stuck in the middle of Greeley Lake in the Poconos when Davis spotted it Saturday.

A video of the rescue shows Davis heading across the ice in a small boat, attached to a rope held by a friend onshore. He pushes the boat with a metal pole to reach the deer, then uses the pole to loop the yellow rope around its horns. He pulls the animal within arms’ reach, and holds onto it as his friend pulls them ashore.

The rescue came two days before deer rifle season opened.

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

