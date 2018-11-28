Listen Live Sports

Police: Exotic birds worth $15,000 stolen from pet store

November 28, 2018
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say exotic birds equaling a total of $15,000 were stolen from a Connecticut pet store this week.

New Haven police say the call came in early Tuesday when a newspaper delivery man noticed a pried-open door at a pet store. The Connecticut Post reports that responding officers found scattered pet food and colorful bird feathers strewn about the store.

The store owner was called to the scene, and told them that several high-priced birds were gone — nearly $15,000 in rare parrots, conures and cockatoos. Police say the most valuable missing bird is a scarlet macaw valued at nearly $2,800.

New Haven police say the illegal trade of stolen exotic pets is a rare investigation for local law enforcement. Police are looking through surveillance videos for information.

