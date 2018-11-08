Listen Live Sports

Rescue offers $5K for information on gaunt dog found dead

November 8, 2018 3:56 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information about an emaciated dog that was found dead in a park in the nation’s capital.

WTOP-FM reports the Humane Rescue Alliance received an anonymous tip that led officers to a picnic area in a northeast District park where the large dog was found dead Tuesday. The rescue alliance says the dog was likely left there Monday or early Tuesday morning.

It’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of a person involved in the dog’s death. Those with information can contact the rescue alliance’s Humane Law Enforcement Department by calling 202-723-5730 extension 132.

___

