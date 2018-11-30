Listen Live Sports

San Francisco chef first in US to receive 3 Michelin stars

November 30, 2018 6:47 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco chef is the first woman in the United States to be awarded three stars from the Michelin Guide.

Dominique Crenn celebrated the honor on Instagram Thursday with her staff at Atelier Crenn, posting “congratulations to my amazing team.”

It was not the only honor for Crenn in Michelin’s Bay Area guide. Michelin also awarded one star to her new wine bar, Bar Crenn.

One star means “a very good restaurant,” while three stars signify “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullennec tells The Mercury News it sends a “very positive message.” Poullennec says Michelin hopes “it will lead to more women operating their own restaurants.”

