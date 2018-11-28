Listen Live Sports

State police: 12 people died in Thanksgiving weekend wrecks

November 28, 2018 4:13 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say 12 people were killed during traffic wrecks during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police said nine drivers, two passengers and a motorcyclist were killed on state roads during the holiday. That’s down from last year, when 14 people were killed.

Police said alcohol was a factor in at least two fatal crashes and that four of the people killed were not wearing seat belts.

Police said they issued nearly 7,500 speeding tickets and arrested 102 drivers on charges of drunken driving during the holiday weekend.

