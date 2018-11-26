Listen Live Sports

Switzerland: 6 killed in house fire, cause unclear

November 26, 2018
 
GENEVA (AP) — Police say six people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in northern Switzerland.

A resident of the building in Solothurn alerted police early Monday after noticing smoke on the stairs. Police said that more than 20 people were in the house at the time and that the fire appears to have broken out in of the lower floors, spreading smoke throughout the building.

Police said the victims included children. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.

